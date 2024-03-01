Mariner LLC Trims Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $279.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

