Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX) Short Interest Down 28.9% in February

Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mars Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Mars Acquisition stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Mars Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Get Mars Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Mars Acquisition by 1,031.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 348,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 317,551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 1.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 122.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 307,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Mars Acquisition Company Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mars Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mars Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.