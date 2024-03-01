Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,435 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $413.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.61 and a 1 year high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $395.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Macquarie upped their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock valued at $30,928,803. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.