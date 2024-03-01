MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Sells $8,612,400.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total transaction of $2,843,800.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,022.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,040.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $611.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSTR. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.20.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

