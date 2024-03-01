MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.47.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

