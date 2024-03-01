Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,093 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $134,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 773,830 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,930,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

