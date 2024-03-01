MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.1% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $494,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI opened at $122.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.11. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $127.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,822. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MKSI. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

