Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Moncler Trading Up 4.2 %

MONRY stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

