Morgan Stanley Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $330.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.89. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,364 shares of company stock valued at $106,045,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Workday by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.