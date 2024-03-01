Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Movella Stock Performance

MVLAW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Movella has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movella

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Movella during the second quarter worth $320,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Movella during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Movella during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Movella Company Profile

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of integrated sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement worldwide. The company offers Xsens motion capture hardware products, such as MVN Link, MVN Awinda, and MVN Awinda Starter; Xsens motion capture software products, including MVN Animate for entertainment applications and MVN Analyze for health and sports, and research, as well as cloud-based solutions to process and store data, and generate reports; MVN Processing to create motion capture media from a secure cloud-based platform; MVN Reports that presents kinematic data in a readable format; and Xsens Metaglove by Manus that uses high-fidelity finger tracking using sub-millimetre accurate fingertip tracking sensors.

