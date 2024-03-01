Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.14 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.41. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MUR. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,711,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 327.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 871,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,445,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,647,000 after acquiring an additional 866,665 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

