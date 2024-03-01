Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,138 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Golden Entertainment worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,621,000 after acquiring an additional 194,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,511,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,963,000 after buying an additional 85,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $35,680,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 768,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
Golden Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of GDEN opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Entertainment
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
About Golden Entertainment
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.
