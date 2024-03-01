Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,198,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.16 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

