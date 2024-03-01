Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $112.20. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

