Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $111.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

