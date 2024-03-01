Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 364 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

