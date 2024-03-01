Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 438 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VYMI stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
