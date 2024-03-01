Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 5,456 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $90.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $55,071,224.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.