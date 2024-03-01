Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 2.1 %

BIIB stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.68 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.