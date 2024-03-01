Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $32,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $253.38 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.37. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

