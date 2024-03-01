Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

