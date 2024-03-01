Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.67. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

