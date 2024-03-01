Mutual Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $3,274,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,931,853.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,648,101 shares of company stock worth $593,310,589. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

