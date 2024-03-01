Mutual Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Up 2.1 %

IP stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

