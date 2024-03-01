Mutual Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 6.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont by 507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 628,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after buying an additional 524,825 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 77,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NEM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

