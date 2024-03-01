Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

ANET opened at $277.54 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $790,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,600 shares in the company, valued at $46,430,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $790,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,430,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,346 shares of company stock valued at $37,278,683. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

