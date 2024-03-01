Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $656,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after purchasing an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $1,413,944 over the last ninety days. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $139.49.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.