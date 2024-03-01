Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 4,322 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,780,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 239,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV opened at $90.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.