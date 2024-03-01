Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 10,909 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 92,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GDX opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

