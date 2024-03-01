Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 10,705.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JOET stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.