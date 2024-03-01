Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

