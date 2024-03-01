Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $211.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $216.49.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

