Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $298.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.39. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $212.07 and a one year high of $300.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

