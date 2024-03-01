Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,910 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 754.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after buying an additional 1,178,201 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after buying an additional 45,977 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

