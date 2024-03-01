Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 612 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,846 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Motco boosted its stake in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HP by 84.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.32 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

