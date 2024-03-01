Nabors Industries Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $11.18 Per Share (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Nabors Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $11.18 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($2.30). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.52 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NBR stock opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.38. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

