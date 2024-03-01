National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SES. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.88.

TSE:SES opened at C$11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79.

In related news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

