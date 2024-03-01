National Bankshares Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$67.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$65.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$63.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.82. The company has a market cap of C$79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$55.20 and a one year high of C$70.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

