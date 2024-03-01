National Bankshares Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$20.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cormark increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.60.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$13.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.92. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. Corporate insiders own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.