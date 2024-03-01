National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
NHI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush raised shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
National Health Investors Price Performance
Insider Activity at National Health Investors
In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
