Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 192,526 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 197.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,526 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest Price Performance
PINS opened at $36.69 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09.
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,983. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
