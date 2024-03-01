Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,095 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NYSE:TXT opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $89.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

