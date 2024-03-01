Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 57,980 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

