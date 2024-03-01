Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 62,124 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Matador Resources worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $33,720,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after buying an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MTDR. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

View Our Latest Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.