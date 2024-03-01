Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,640,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 599,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5 %

JBHT opened at $206.31 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,782 shares of company stock worth $5,318,162. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

