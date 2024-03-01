Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.29% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.85. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

