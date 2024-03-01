Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TIP opened at $106.72 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.