Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.7 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $84.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

