Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FELE

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.