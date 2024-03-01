Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,460,000 after acquiring an additional 826,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,146,000 after acquiring an additional 217,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.