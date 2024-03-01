Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,460,000 after acquiring an additional 826,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,146,000 after acquiring an additional 217,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJ
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BJ’s Wholesale Club
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.